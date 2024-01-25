Strong Group's Jordan Heading. Photo from UAE Basketball Association/Facebook

Strong Group Athletics survived a scare against Al Ahly Tripoli to remain unbeaten in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship and complete a sweep of their group.

Jordan Heading led the Pinoy squad's firepower with 19 points and five assists en route to a 91-89 escape against the Libyan squad on Thursday early morning (Manila time).

"That was an unbelievable game, incredible effort by Libya, and just like Dwight (Howard) said in our huddle, that game is all about grit, all about effort. We're all tired, fifth game in six days, and we just got that one out." the Australian-born 6-foot-2 guard said after the game in a Facebook reel posted by Strong Group.

La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao was two points shy of his scoring average with 17 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while imports Dwight Howard and Andre Robinson were also in twin-digit territory for Strong Group.

Al Ahly Tripoli's Naseim Badrush, meanwhile, had a game-high 27-point explosion with two rebounds and two assists in the loss.

The Libyan squad was the toughest resolve among Strong Group's rivals in the group stage after the match went down to the wire in the payoff period.

Strong Group looked like they were cruising to victory after an 8-1 run late in the fourth quarter from an 81-all deadlock, but Al Ahly Tripoli cut the lead to just one, 89-88, with 30 seconds left, capped by a Nicholas West jumper.

A calm Heading nailed his clutch charities which was enough to push back the gutsy Libyan squad for a 5-0 card.

The scores:

Strong Group (91) - Heading 19, Howard 17, Quiambao 17, Roberson 13, Blatche 10, Moore 7, Baltazar 3, Liwag 3, Escandor 2, Ynot 0, Cagulangan DNP, Sanchez DNP.

Al Ahli Tripoli (89) - Badrush 27, Sadi 22, Munoz 17, West 10, Wesley 6, Dawo 5, Ramadan 2, Abdrahim 0, A Sedek 0, Alakrimi DNP, Munam M Fellah DNP, Sawie DNP.

Quarterscores: 20-27, 51-50, 74-73, 91-89.