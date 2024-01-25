Japanese baseball star in town for clinic with Quezon kids

Japanese baseball player Tsuyoshi Yoda. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Japanese baseball star Tsuyoshi Yoda arrived at NAIA Terminal 1 on Thursday, a day before his baseball clinic in Barangay Santa Rosa Mulanay, Quezon.

The clinic will feature the legendary Japanese pitcher teaching the kids of Mulanay the game of baseball.

Forty kids are expected to take part in the clinic, with an exhibition game set on Friday.

"It's my first time here in the Philippines, and I'm very excited to learn about the culture. We have a baseball clinic where I'll meet all the kids who are playing baseball. If they're happy to learn some baseball from me, then it's going to be good," he said.

Yoda made a memorable debut on April 7, 1990, securing a full-time closer role after a standout 11th-inning performance. His excellence earned him a spot in the 1990 All-Star game, finishing the season with 31 saves, Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Reliever awards. Notably, he set a Japanese record with a 157 km/h fastball on August 15.

Despite initial success, Yoda's career faced challenges due to shoulder and elbow issues, leading to a four-year stint as a reliever. After a series of trades and attempts to revive his career, he transitioned to roles off the field. From 2001 to 2015, Yoda served as a color analyst, columnist, and coach, contributing to NHK baseball broadcasts, Tokyo Chunichi Sports Shimbun, and guiding the Japan women's national baseball team.

His global impact extended to coaching the Japanese national baseball team in the 2009 and 2013 World Baseball Classic.