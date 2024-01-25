Capital1 head coach Roger Gorayeb. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Decorated coach Roger Gorayeb's veteran experience will be put to the test in his latest challenge.

The multi-titled mentor has joined the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) once more, this time as the leader of newcomer Capital1 Power Spikers which was arranged on "short notice."

Gorayeb, who won nine Shakey’s V-League championships before it became the PVL, said he will be focusing on the short-term goals as they eye a fully functioning squad as the All-Filipino Conference kicks off on February 20 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

"Sa ngayon kasi, ayoko kasing isipin 'yung next year eh. Kung pwede ngayon lang, kasi bagong-bago 'tong team na 'to eh. Three weeks na lang, maglalaro na. 'Di pa kami nag-uumpisa, by Monday pa kami magpa-practice," he said. "But I will always lean on experience."

Team owner Milka Romero did not shy away in admitting that Capital1 was put up in a very short time frame.

"Everybody's here on such short notice. And I think we take that short notice as a momentum instead, that we can build Capital1 Power Spikers into the PVL as fast as we can so that we can adjust and grow from there," she said.

Pressure is mounting for the mentor as Gorayeb claimed that he needs a "miracle" to get things going for Capital1.

"Sa akin nga, sabi ko nga, ang laking pressure eh. Imagine-nin mo Sabado lang kami nagkita (referring to management), anong araw ngayon, Huwebes. Meeting agad, napakahirap nga. Hindi dito kailangan ng swerte. Milagro ang kailangan kong gawin dito," he said to select reporters.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But Gorayeb is living up to the quest as he throws his hat once again in the professional league.

"Miracle ang kailangan ko kasi ilang araw lang eh. Biruin niyo, next week kami mag-i-start mag-ensayo. Eh di two weeks na lang din ensayo ko. Mabigat para sa akin but I'll take it as a challenge," he said.

The volleyball coach has the backing of team owners Mandy and Milka Romero which Gorayeb said will ease the pressure on his side.

"Na-feel ko talaga 'yung support nila. 'Coach, gawa tayo ng team, palakihin natin. Tapos andiyan pa sina Milka and Mandy to support me. Babata ako sa dalawang ito eh," he said in the press conference.

Capital1 has already acquired the services of Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Jannine Navarro, Heather Guino-o, and Rovie Instrella for the upcoming season.

Gorayeb recently supervised tryouts for the newbie team on Tuesday and Wednesday at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos gym, and revealed to reporters that they will still trim down the roster among their current pool of players.

RELATED VIDEO: