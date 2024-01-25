Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe has been officially ruled out of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Doctors at the Wonju Severance Christian Hospital declared the 14-year-old Rabe unfit to continue because of a left knee injury she sustained from a bad landing after a practice jump ahead of her slopestyle competition Wednesday.

“She [Rabe] needs to rest for four to six weeks because of her injury, but she’s doing fine,” Rabe’s father Ric said.

The young Rabe was discharged from the hospital.

Cross-country skier Avery Uriel Balbanida, who flew in on Thursday night, wished both Rabe and speedskater Peter Groseclose a quick recovery.

Groseclose was also injured in the men’s 500 meters and will be leaving for the US on Friday.

“I’m praying and wishing for their fast recovery,” Balbanida said.



The 16-year-old from Calgary City in Canada arrived with his American trainer and coach Allison McArdle and parents Voltaire and Rosalia.

“It’s going to be an interesting week and I’m so proud to be here,” Balbanida said. “I’m really excited to compete for the Philippines, but I’m a little bit scared because it’s all by myself now.”



He will compete in men’s sprint freestyle on Monday and 7.5-km classic skiing on Tuesday.

“It’s a proactive week, no rest for me as I took two more competitions and had a couple of examinations last week, like Math 20, but I’m ready now,” added the 11th grader at the All Saints High School in Calgary.