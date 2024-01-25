The FEU-Diliman girls' volleyball team. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University-Diliman bagged a morale-boosting win ahead of their final elimination round assignment in the UAAP Season 86 girls' volleyball tournament, Thursday at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila

The Baby Tamaraws swept past De La Salle-Zobel, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10, to improve to 8-3 in the tournament.

It is a much-needed win for FEU-Diliman as they gear up for their showdown against the unbeaten Adamson University (11-0) on Sunday. If the Baby Falcons win, they will advance to the Finals outright while the other teams figure in a step-ladder semifinals to determine their challenger.

But a win by FEU-Diliman will mean that the Final 4 will take place in its traditional format.

The Baby Tamaraws overcame their shaky reception in the first two sets, with Chie Premaylon giving them a boost offensively.

University of Santo Tomas drew level in the standings with FEU-D with a similarly dominant victory against Ateneo, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15, later in the afternoon.

National University-Nazareth School doomed UP Integrated School to a winless campaign with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 sweep. The Lady Bullpups moved to 7-4 in fourth place, a game behind FEU-Diliman and UST.

DLSZ and Ateneo slipped to 3-8 and 2-9 win-loss cards and will close their respective campaigns on Saturday. Meanwhile, UPIS ended its season in eighth with a 0-12 slate.