Capital1 team owners Mandy and Milka Romero, daughters of sports patron Congressman Mikee, share a light moment with coach Roger Gorayeb in a press conference in Makati City on January 25, 2023. Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Premier Volleyball League's 12th squad Capital1 will bring a competitive and fighting spirit to the league, said team owners Mandy and Milka Romeo.

Capital1 Power Spikers completed the PVL's 12-team cast for the upcoming All-Filipino Conference in February.

The league officially welcomed Capital1 as its newest squad in a press conference in Makati City on Thursday.

The team is owned by the daughters of billionaire and sportsman Congressman Mikee Romero, who shared that they put up their crew in the quickest time possible.

"Everybody's here on such short notice. And I think we take that short notice as a momentum instead, that we can build Capital1 Power Spikers into the PVL as fast as we can so that we can adjust and grow from there," Milka said.

"So that's our main focus at the moment. And today is just an introduction of who we are. You will really know us more on the court with our players and definitely how we play the game," she went on.

The Romero sisters were former athletes themselves—Milka was a former co-captain of the Ateneo football team, while Mandy was a former national Muay Thai team member. The family patriarch is also the current owner of PBA team NorthPort Batang Pier.

"For my sister and I, sports is really are in our blood. And we're excited to bring our energy and our competitive and fighting spirit to the PVL," Mandy emphasized.

"Great teams take time. With Coach Roger (Gorayeb) at the helm, we hope that we can create a formidable team in the next two to three years and hopefully, we can find diverse talents across the country," she added later on. "We want to create a culture, as my sister mentioned, that elevates our team and moving us at the forefront of women's volleyball."

PVL President Ricky Palou also expressed his enthusiasm for Capital1's entry to the league.

“We’re excited to have Capitol1 in the PVL, we expect them to bring a lot of excitement to the league,” he said. "I think in one, or two years, they will be one of the top teams in the PVL."

Multi-titled head coach Roger Gorayeb has taken the helm as Capital1's mentor, and he recently held tryouts at the San Sebastian College-Recoletos gym to form the squad.

The newest PVL team occupied the slot vacated by the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, which left the league for grassroots development of the sport.

