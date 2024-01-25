Filipina tennis star Alex Eala. Photo from her Facebook account

It has been one win after another for Alex Eala in the W50 Pune tournament in India.

Eala won in both the singles and doubles events and earned her ticket to the singles quarterfinals after demolishing hometown candidate Zeel Desai of India (WTA #544).



It was another commanding win for Eala, breezing through the match, 6-1, 6-2, in just about an hour.

The good news for Eala does not end there after confirming her participation as a wildcard in the prestigious Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open this February in an Instagram video.

Ten of the WTA’s top 20-ranked players are competing in the tournament’s main draw, such as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (WTA #6), Greece’s Maria Sakkari (WTA #8), and Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejčíková (WTA #11), and Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA #12).



The highest-ranked contender for the second installment of the tournament is World No. 3 Elena Rybakina, who claimed the Brisbane International title last weekend to become the first WTA champion of 2024.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, on February 3-11. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Eala is aiming for upsets against these big names and also invited Filipinos in Abu Dhabi to support her matches.

