PBA: NLEX clobbers Blackwater for 1st win

Jonathon Simmons fired 32 points to lift NLEX past Blackwater, 124-102, in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Simmons also got 9 rebounds and 7 assists to give the Road Warriors a 1-0 record in the season-ending conference.

Kevin Alas added 31 points, including 3 treys, and 8 rebounds for the Road Warriors.

NLEX proved to be too much even for a full-roster Blackwater, leading by as much as 22 points in the contest.

