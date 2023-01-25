NBA: Brooklyn Nets' Durant sidelined for two more weeks

Kevin Durant. From Durant's Instagram

NEW YORK, United States - Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is making progress in his rehabilitation from a knee injury but faces at least two more weeks on the sidelines, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Durant has not played since limping off after spraining ligaments in his right knee in Brooklyn's victory over Miami on January 8.

The Nets said Tuesday that Durant was expected to return to light training later this week and would be re-evaluated in a fortnight.

"Kevin Durant's right MCL sprain was re-evaluated yesterday by Dr Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery," the Nets said in a statement.

"Dr. Williams is very pleased with Durant's recovery thus far, as he is progressing well and as expected.

"Durant will continue to strengthen his knee and begin running and on-court basketball activities this week.

"He is scheduled to be reassessed in another two weeks."

Brooklyn have suffered four defeats in six games since Durant's injury earlier this month.

