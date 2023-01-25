DOTA: SMG stuns Blacklist, pulls off upset win

Team SMG proved that it is not yet done in Division 1 of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia as it pulled off a much-needed win against Blacklist Rivalry Wednesday.

uhhh, what?



We appear to have...defeated...@BLACKLISTINTL. *frantically reads through notes*



Small lesson on how to play the hero called Lina Inverse, and we continue our journey towards survival and salvation.



GGs, everyone!#TeamSMG#StillMovingUnderGunfire pic.twitter.com/ApRDRvfQkD — Team SMG (@TeamSMGofficial) January 25, 2023

Malaysia-based SMG stunned Blacklist in their best-of-3 matchup, claiming a clean 2-0 sweep against the newly formed team.

All-Filipino team Blacklist tried to bounce back in their series against SMG after seemingly losing composure against Execration last January 20.

SMG, however, had different plans and easily kept Blacklist at bay, limiting their total team kills to under 20 in both games.

With the win, Team SMG is now tied with BOOM Esports at the sixth spot of the leaderboards with a 2-4 win-loss record.

SMG needs to win its final game of the tournament to stay at least at sixth place and potentially avoid being demoted to the Division 2 of the DPC SEA.

Meanwhile, Blacklist needs to win its last two remaining best-of-three matchups against BOOM Esports (January 27) and Geek Slate (January 30) to remain in the running for a slot at the Lima Major 2023 in Peru.

Team SMG roster:

Yeik Nai Zheng - MidOne (Captain)

Lee Jia He - CDR

Kam Boon Seng - MooN

Tue Soon Chuan - ah fu

Marvin Salvador Gilos Rushton - Boomy (Filipino)

Blacklist Rivalry roster (All-Filipino team):