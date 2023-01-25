DOTA: Bleed caps DPC Tour 1 with loss vs Talon

Bleed Esports ended its Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia campaign with a loss against Talon Esports Wednesday.

The DPC newcomer squad lucked out in their final best-of-3 series in the tournament, getting swept 0-2 with Talon breaking a sweat from both games.

Talon Esports, a Manil-a and Hong Kong-based team, easily kept Bleed Esports at bay in Game 1, sealing the game in just 28 minutes and pinning Bleed's total team kills to only six compared to its 30.

Bleed tried to bounce back in Game 2 but came up short as it could not find an answer for Talon's unstoppable Templar Assassin and Pudge.

The Singapore-based team failed to make a redeeming finish in the tournament after losing to DPC SEA top seed Execration.

With the win, Talon Esports is now in the running for a slot to the Lima Major 2023 as it goes up the DPC SEA leaderboards to third place.

Bleed Esports' chances of advancing to the Lima Major hang in the balance as the teams above them in the leaderboards have quite a huge lead against them.

Talon Esports, the only team in the whole DPC SEA to not have a Filipino player in its roster, is set to complete its Division 1 campaign with a match against Fnatic on January 27.

Talon Esports roster:

Anucha Jirawong - Jabz (Captain)

Nuengnara Teeramahanon - 23savage

Rafli Fathur Rahman - Mikoto

Worawit Mekchai - Q

Chan Chon Kien - Oli

Bleed Esports roster: