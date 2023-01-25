San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (C) reacts after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (2-L) during the fourth quarter of the NFL wildcard playoff game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 14 January 2023. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested by police on suspicion of domestic violence, police said on Tuesday.

The San Jose Police Department said Omenihu was detained on Monday, less than 24 hours after the 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys to move to within one game of the Super Bowl.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody but later released after posting bail.

The San Jose Police Department said officers were called on Monday by Omenihu's girlfriend, who complained she had been shoved to the ground during an altercation.

"Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm," police said in a statement.

"The survivor declined any medical attention at the time officers were conducting the investigation."

The 49ers said in a brief statement they were aware of the incident and "gathering further information."

Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers after starting his career with the Houston Texans.

He recorded 4.5 sacks during the regular season and also had two sacks in the 49ers playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month.

Under the NFL's personal conduct policy, Omenihu could face a six-game suspension if the allegation of domestic violence is confirmed.

© Agence France-Presse