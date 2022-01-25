Five players of the Saitama Ageo Medics have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo courtesy of the Saitama Ageo Medics

The next four matches of the Saitama Ageo Medics in Japan's V.League have been canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

The V.League on Monday announced that Saitama's games against Himeji on January 29 and 30, as well as their games against the Toray Arrows on February 5 and 6 are now canceled.

In a statement, the Ageo Medics revealed that a total of five players have returned positive COVID-19 test results.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the matches," said Saitama, which last played on January 16 -- a straight sets win against Kurobe.

"The Saitama Ageo Medics have been working on measures to prevent the spread of new coronavirus infections," the team added. "But in the future, all players, staff, and related parties will take even more thorough measures."

Jaja Santiago and the Ageo Medics have a 10-6 record so far in the 2021-22 season of the V.League, good for sixth in the standings.

Before the cancellation of their next four games, Saitama's matches against the NEC Red Rockets last weekend were also called off due to COVID-19 protocols.