esports: Sibol to open qualifiers for 4 more SEA Games titles

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 05:33 PM

MANILA -- National esports team Sibol has opened qualifier pool registration for 4 other titles to be played in the Southeast Asian Games to be held in Hanoi, Vietnam. 

Registration for FIFA Online, League of Legends (PC), Free Fire, and Arena of Valor will run from January 25 to February 5. 

Players must be 18 years of age and above on or before May 11 this year. 

Sibol has already started qualifiers for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, LoL's mobile version League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Crossfire. Qualifiers for these games are now in the second phase, with the qualifiers games set to be broadcast over the week. 

The Philippines will seek back-to-back medals in ML:BB while its next AoV contingents will try and bounce back in this year's edition of the SEA Games after they bowed out of medal contention early in 2019. 

Registration links can be found on this post

