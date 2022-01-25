We interrupt our usual broadcast for a short message from the Vice President of the Philippines. Yes, THE VP of 🇵🇭.



Thank you so much, Vice President Robredo! @PilipinasWNFT pic.twitter.com/PYRfcNd9aK — Philippine Women's Football Association (@PHWomensFA) January 25, 2022

Vice President Leni Robredo gave the Philippine women’s national football team something to cheer about after two competitive games in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Robredo wished the Pinays luck in the ongoing tournament in in Mumbai, India.

“Good luck sa lahat ng members ng Philippine Women’s National Football Team as you compete in the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022,” said Robredo.

“Thank you very much for bringing pride and honor to our country. Ngayon pa lang, proud na proud na kami sa inyo! Kasama ninyo ako at ang buong bansa na nagchee-cheer sa inyo sa laban na ito at sa mga susunod pa.”

“Again, good luck at mag-iingat kayo diyan! Laban Pilipinas! Mabuhay ang atletang Pilipino!” said Robredo.

The Pinays, who are gunning for one of the five World Cup slots, stunned Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand before losing a valiant fight against the Australians.

The team is coached by Alen Stajcic.

The Philippines currently ranks second to Australia in Group B with three points.