PVL: 'Scary' to leave La Salle, F2, admits Ogunsanya

Aduke Ogunsanya (13) in action for the De La Salle Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 82. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Deciding to leave De La Salle University and F2 Logistics wasn't just difficult for middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya; it was also, in her own words, "scary."

Ogunsanya has spent the past eight years in the De La Salle camp, playing under the guidance of multi-titled head coach Ramil de Jesus. But ahead of the new season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), she decided to take a new step in her career and join the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

"Ang daming naging factors bakit ako nag-decide to leave La Salle and F2," Ogunsanya said on "The Game," Monday night. "Pero the main reason is to grow and to learn more about myself."

Ogunsanya won two titles with the Lady Spikers in UAAP Seasons 79 and 80, and was also a key contributor in Season 81. She was named captain of the team in Season 82, but it proved to be a short stint as the women's volleyball tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By playing as a professional in the PVL, Ogunsanya is foregoing her fifth and final season of eligibility with La Salle. Initially, Ogunsanya followed the footsteps of her La Salle seniors by suiting up for F2, even playing for the Cargo Movers in the PNVF Champions League last November.

It appears that Ogunsanya is ready to chart a new path, however, by moving to Choco Mucho -- a team that features several former Ateneo Lady Eagles and coached by Ateneo de Manila University mentor Oliver Almadro.

"At first, parang takot ako," Ogunsanya said of her decision. "Kasi, scary naman, more than eight years na din akong nasa guidance ni Coach Ramil."

"And (I'm) going out of my comfort zone was really scary for me. Pero take it or leave it eh. So parang nilakasan ko na lang talaga 'yung loob ko. And ayun, I decided to ano na follow my journey sa labas ng F2 and La Salle," she added.

Ogunsanya joins a Choco Mucho team that has championship aspirations after reaching the Final 4 of the 2021 PVL Open Conference. She is also expected to make an immediate impact, especially with the absence of star middle blocker Maddie Madayag due to injury.

Teaming up with Ogunsanya in the Choco Mucho frontline is one of her primary opposition during her collegiate days in former Ateneo star Bea de Leon.

"Siyempre, challenging siya," Ogunsanya said of joining Choco Mucho. "I take the challenge din, kasi parang, healthy competition. It's either I get something from them, or they get something from me."

"Ganoon ang mentality -- hindi ko siya tine-take as negative, but always a positive 'yung take ko doon. And at the same time, excited akong makalaro 'yung mga bagong players, and excited akong makasama sila talaga," she added.

The PVL is planning to start its season in February, with the Open Conference to be held in a bubble set-up.