PBA: Players, personnel to get booster shots for planned resumption

The PBA is expecting its players, coaches, officials and personnel to take booster shots as it prepares for the Governors' Cup restart.

The league said everyone will need the added protection against the COVID-19 by the end of the month before the PBA's planned resumption in February.

"The MVP Group of Companies provides the vaccine rollout, and San Miguel Corp. is there with their support," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the PBA website.

League officials believe the vaccination program will help them get the approval of government officials for the resumption of play.

The PBA was forced to halt its live games following the spike in COVID infection.

Marcial was set to meet Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Tuesday to discuss protocols for the return to practice of the 12 PBA clubs in 6 NCR cities.

"Magre-request kami through MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos para makapag-start na uli ng scrimmages. After 10 days ng scrimmages, game na tayo," said Marcial.

PBA 3x3 will also resume a week after the return of the PBA 5-on-5.

"Ready rin ang 3x3 as reported by PBA 3x3 chairman Dicky Bachmann," said Marcial.