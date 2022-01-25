PBA commissioner Willie Marcial met online with Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos on Tuesday to show plans to hold team practices ahead of the planned resumption of the Governors’ Cup next month.

Marcial laid down a proposal outlining the league request to hold full scrimmages in LGUs’ jurisdiction.

The 12 PBA clubs plan to hold practices in Quezon City, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Paranaque, San Juan, and Pasay.

"Susulatan ko ’yung 6 na mga mayors and si MMDA chairman Abalos," Marcial said in the PBA wesbite. "Pero scrimmages lang muna."

The letters will detail the health and safety protocols to be followed by teams before, during, and after scrimmages; the testing to be done on the players, coaches, and staff; and the endorsement of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) allowing teams to conduct team practices.

The scrimmages will be crucial to allow the players to get back in competition shape.

The league plans to restart the Governors’ Cup in the first week of February, with games likely to take place either at Smart Araneta Coliseum or Ynares Center in Pasig or Antipolo.

"Kung ano ’yung mapag-kasunduan natin with the venues, doon na tayo maglalaro," said Marcial.

The PBA was forced to halt the games this month after a spike in COVID-19 cases last December.