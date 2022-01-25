New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Stephen Lew, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Devonte' Graham scored 25 points and the host New Orleans Pelicans held off a 3-point barrage by the Indiana Pacers in a 117-113 victory on Monday night.

Graham made 5 of 9 3-point attempts while his teammates made just 1 of 21. The Pacers made 19 of 46, matching a season high for made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart added 22 points with 10 rebounds while Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for New Orleans, which has won two straight and four of its past six games.

Garrett Temple, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 each for the Pelicans.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Indiana rookie Duane Washington Jr. scored a season-high 21 points by sinking 7 of 12 from deep. Caris LeVert added 19, and Chris Duarte scored 14. Torrey Craig had 13 and Goga Bitadze 12 to lead the Pacers. Indiana has dropped 12 of its last 15 games.

The Pelicans played without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who sustained an ankle injury during a victory at New York on Thursday.

The Pacers played without their top two scorers, Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles). Sabonis is day-to-day, and Brogdon has been ruled out until at least the end of the month.

Duarte and Craig each made 3-pointers to help the Pacers take a 72-66 lead early in the third quarter.

Graham had a basket and an assist as the Pelicans scored the next eight points.

LeVert's five points helped Indiana take a three-point lead, but Hayes scored six straight New Orleans points as the Pelicans eventually took an 83-79 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Hart's 3-pointer started the fourth-quarter scoring, but Lance Stephenson and Oshae Brissett each made a 3-pointer and Washington made two more as Indiana took a 95-92 lead midway through the quarter.

Graham made a 3-pointer during a 9-0 run that gave New Orleans a 101-95 lead.

The Pacers got within two points twice before Valanciunas scored four points to help the Pelicans take a 109-102 lead with 1:01 remaining.

Washington made a 3-pointer and the Pelicans missed two shots, but Washington missed a 3-pointer and Hart made two free throws for a 111-105 lead with 27.8 seconds left.

LeVert's 3-pointer cut the lead in half with 20 seconds left, but New Orleans maintained control by making six straight free throws.