

MANILA — The National Academy of Sports (NAS) has started accepting student-athlete scholarship applications for the next school year, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday.

In a statement, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, whose agency oversees the NAS, encouraged young Filipinos to apply for the scholarship to improve their academic and athletic competencies.

"I am urging all the student-athletes from all sectors of the society, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups, to submit an application for the scholarship to improve their craft," Briones said.

"NAS would like to produce world-class athletes that can compete and bring home medals from SEA Games, Asian Games, Olympics, and other sporting events like our very own Hidilyn Diaz," she added, referring to the weightlifter who took home the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal.

Applicants must be incoming Grade 7 and 8 learners who are natural-born Filipino citizens and have a general weighted average of at least 80 percent.

Scholars must not be older than 14 years old (for incoming Grade 7) and 15 years old (for incoming Grade 8) at the start of School Year (SY) 2022-2023.

Student-athletes from the following NAS focus sports are encouraged to apply: aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and weightlifting.

The DepEd said successful applicants would receive free tuition, lodging at the NAS Dormitory in New Clark City, and access to secondary education and specialized sports training in world-class facilities.

Scholars will also get a chance to represent the country and NAS in international competitions and exchange programs, the department added.

For more details on the requirements, interested applicants can visit here.

Application forms and requirements can be submitted at the NAS office in Pasig City or through nascentsas@deped.gov.ph until April 12.

Sixty-four student-athletes are currently enrolled in NAS for SY 2021-2022.

Created through Republic Act No. 11470, the NAS was institutionalized to recognize and develop exceptionally talented student-athletes from all sectors, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups.

