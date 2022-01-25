MMA: Denice Zamboanga gets Ham rematch at ONE X

Filipina MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga (L) will have her rematch against Ham Seo Hee at ONE X. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Denice Zamboanga will get her rematch against South Korea's Ham Seo Hee at ONE X on March 26.

ONE Championship announced on Monday that the two will face off in the showpiece event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, over six months since their first encounter ended in controversy.

THE REMATCH IS ON! 🔥 Denice Zamboanga and Ham Seo Hee are set to run it back at ONE X! Who you got? #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 24, 2022

Ham defeated Zamboanga via split decision in their quarterfinal showdown in the ONE Atomweight Grand Prix, although it was a contested result that was eventually put under review by the promotion.

The result was upheld with Ham advancing to the semifinals of the Grand Prix. The Korean veteran had to withdraw, however, due to injury.

The loss to Ham was the first blemish on Zamboanga's record, as she had won her first eight MMA matches. The Filipinas has not fought since that defeat.

The winner of the Ham-Zamboanga rematch may receive a crack at the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship, which will also be contested at ONE X.

Defending women's atomweight champion Angela Lee will make her return against Stamp Fairtex, the winner of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix.

