Football: 'Beastkeeper' Mike Casas announces retirement

Kaya FC-Iloilo goal-keeper Louie Michael Casas. Photo courtesy of Kaya FC.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran goal-keeper Louie Michael Casas of Kaya FC-Iloilo has decided to retire, the club announced Monday.

Casas, known as the "Beastkeeper" played three years for Kaya FC, last seeing action in the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara where he won the Golden Gloves.

Casas played club football for Ceres in Bacolod, becoming their starting goal-keeper during their time in the United Football League. He joined Global Cebu in 2018 before signing with Kaya FC in 2019.

As part of Kaya FC, Casas saw action in the two AFC Cup campaigns, as well as the team's first appearance in the AFC Champions League.

Casas played for the national team from 2004 to 2007, and was called up again to the Azkals in 2018, over a decade since his last appearance for the Philippines.

ACL Veteran. Golden Gloves. Champion. @GKMikeCasas Walks Away from the Game with his Legacy Secured - a Philippine Football Legend🙌 #DaghangSalamatMike pic.twitter.com/gN76U0tlYy — Kaya Futbol Club (@KayaFC) January 24, 2022

"The Filipino football community will soon miss seeing his on-field game dedications, his signature stutter step goal kicks, and his fiery diving saves," Kaya FC said of the 35-year-old Casas.

"He leaves the game a true inspiration to other aspiring players who aren’t blessed with size, showing that it can be done with enough hard work and dedication," the club added.

Among those who congratulated Casas on his retirement is 20-year-old Quincy Kammeraad, the goal-keeper of the Azkals Development Team who played against Kaya FC in the final of the Copa Paulino Alcantara.

The two net-minders exchanged jerseys after the match -- a 1-0 win for Kaya -- and Kammeraad said it was an "absolute honor" to have received Casas' last game jersey.

Retired Philippine Azkals defender James Younghusband also congratulated Casas on a great career.