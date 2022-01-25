While taking a break after his big fight in Atlantic City, WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo made his way to a local boxing gym in North Bergen, New Jersey to meet and inspire the next generation of boxers, including some Filipino-Americans.

He has become an inspiration to the youth -- including Fil-Am Tyler Tuazon.

"It just felt really good watching the fight and then getting the glove, getting this glove signed," said Tuazon.

The Filipino champion wasted no time to use his newfound platform to positively influence the youth.

"I started to fight at 8 years old, same as you guys, 8 years old. Nobody believed me. I became a world champion. I worked hard, had dedication, discipline," said Magsayo.

Magsayo's surprise visit delighted the youngsters who aspire to become boxing champions someday.

"I mean, it's a blessing to be right next to a champion. It inspires me, it makes me feel like maybe someday I'd be up there as well. My dream (is to become) become a world champion as well," said Fredis Avila.

RING Magazine journalist Ryan Songalia, who is also a gym manager and trainer at this boxing club, said Magsayo's life story alone is a source of inspiration for his students.

"For the kids to see that someone who comes from humble beginnings, in many ways more humble than most of these kids will ever see, that he was able to become a world champion and make his dreams come true. So he spreads a message of positivity that hard work and dedication really pays off," said Songalia.

It's a chain of inspiration that kept growing -- from boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to the newest world champion Magsayo.

"Sobrang saya ko kasi, naranasan ko dati na ina-idolize ko si Pacquiao, naging champion siya, at ngayon naging champion din ako. Naibahagi ko sa kanila, 'yung mga nangyari sa 'kin, na-inspire sila ngayon, mas lalo silang na inspire mag-training," said Magsayo.

Who knows? A spark from Magsayo's visit is enough to inspire one of the kids to become a world champion years from today.

