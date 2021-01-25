Tennis: Nadal hails Alex Eala for triumph in Spain ITF tourney

No less than Rafael Nadal congratulated young Filipina Alex Eala for her superb performance at the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour tournament on Sunday in Manacor, Spain.

The 15-year-old Eala roared back from a set down to stun veteran Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 , and claim her first pro title.

It was a massive achievement for the Filipina phenom who showed great poise in beating a player 13 years her senior.

Eala also had to withstand the windy conditions at the venue that greatly affected her service, particularly in the opening set where she dropped the last three games to give Cavalle-Reimers an early advantage.

But Eala regained her footing in a dominant second set, and maintained the momentum in the third to seize the top prize.

"Congratulations Alex Eala for this important moment in your career," Nadal said in an Instagram post. "We are all very happy for you!"

"Keep up the good work and attitude," he also said.

Eala has been honing her craft at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca and has received tremendous support from the school throughout her campaign in the event in Manacor.

