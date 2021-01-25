PBA: Tim Cone pays tribute as Cyrus Baguio retires

Cyrus Baguio, who last played for NLEX, has retired after 17 seasons. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran guard Cyrus Baguio has decided to call time on his PBA career after 17 years.

Baguio last played for NLEX, signing a contract extension with the franchise ahead of the 2020 season. Unfortunately, the 40-year-old did not get to play in the PBA Philippine Cup that was held in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Baguio played a bulk of his career with Alaska, winning three championships there, before suiting up for Phoenix and then NLEX.

Among those who paid tribute to "Skyrus" in his retirement was Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who lamented how Baguio and PJ Simon -- another recent retiree -- did not have an opportunity to play out their final seasons the way they deserved.

"It's sayang that players like PJ and Cyrus didn't have a chance to play their last year because of the pandemic and not be able to feel their fan's appreciation on the court," said Cone.

"I loved those two, and I hope they know my appreciation," he added.

Baguio, who starred for University of Santo Tomas in college, was the co-Finals Most Valuable Player of the 2010 Fiesta Conference together with LA Tenorio. He was the Most Improved Player in 2008, twice made the league's Mythical Second team, and was an 11-time All-Star.

