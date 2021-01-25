LOOK: Kobe, Gigi Bryant honored by Tenement artists on death anniversary

Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. File photo. Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Tenement Visual Artists have once again transformed the world famous court in Taguig City into a mural to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, ahead of their first anniversary of their tragic death.

The artists -- Lenard Galaites, Adrian Piñon, John Bugtong, Kris Paccial, Ariel Piñon Jr., Reynaldo Ramos, Oliver Galaites, Mike Walk, Darwin Domingo, Ernel Llanes and Siegfred Gamboa -- unveiled the mural at the Tenement court on Monday.

The Tenement Visual Artists worked in cooperation with Nippon Paint Coatings Philippines, Inc. to create the mural that honored the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant and his daughter, fondly known as Gigi, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

Their deaths triggered an outpouring of grief worldwide, including in basketball-crazy Philippines where Bryant was a frequent visitor.

The Tenement artists also produced a mural to honor the Black Mamba and Mambacita last year, as one of the many tributes to the Bryants all over the country.

Related video: