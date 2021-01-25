FIBA: Former PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe leads Korea's charge in Asia Cup qualifiers

Ricardo Ratliffe at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Former PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe, now also known as Ra Guna, will lead the way for South Korea in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers next month.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ratliffe as the qualifiers will be held in Clark, Pampanga in the Philippines, where the 31-year-old played as an import for the Purefoods franchise in 2016 and 2017.

Guna, who was naturalized by South Korea in 2018, makes his return to the national team after sitting out their first two qualifying games in February 2020 due to injury. He had previously played for South Korea in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

South Korea will bring a 12-man roster to the Philippines. Joining Guna in the team are: Heo Hoon, Kim Nakhyun, Byun Junhyung, An Younghun, Lee Kwanhee, Kim Sirae, Yeo Junseok, Jeon Junbeom, Kim Jongkyu, Lee Seounghyun, and Kang Sangjae.

Junseok, a standout for Korea's youth program, is making his debut for the senior team.

South Korea has a 2-0 record in Group A, but has been sanctioned by FIBA for its non-participation in the November 2020 window in Manama, Bahrain. The team opted not to play in the bubble due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea will play four games in five nights -- the Philippines on February 18, Indonesia on February 19, Thailand on February 20, and the Philippines again on February 22.

Only the top two teams in each group will qualify to the FIBA Asia Cup 2021, while the six last-placed teams in each group are eliminated. The six third-placed teams will battle in a separate qualifying tournament, with the top four joining the continental competition.

Currently, Bahrain and Lebanon have already qualified for FIBA Asia Cup 2021 through the qualifiers. Indonesia is also already qualified as the confirmed host of FIBA Asia Cup 2021.

