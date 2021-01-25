FIBA: Dwight Ramos enters Gilas bubble in Calamba

Dwight Ramos during the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Dwight Ramos has entered the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna after fulfilling his quarantine requirements.

Gilas Pilipinas team manager Gabby Cui confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the 22-year-old Ramos is the latest member of the national team pool to arrive at the facility.

Ramos emerged as a rising star for the Philippines during the November 2020 window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain. He memorably had a "perfect" performance in their first game against Thailand, scoring 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field.

In three qualifying games, Ramos is averaging 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Philippines.

Ramos joins the national team pool that includes PBA players Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Justin Chua, and Raul Soyud.

At the moment, the national team is just waiting for the arrival of teenage center Kai Sotto, who confirmed his participation in the qualifying window last week.

"We are hoping Kai can join us soon," Cui said.

The Philippines currently has a 3-0 record in Group A of the qualifiers. They play South Korea twice (February 18 and 22) and Indonesia once (February 20) in the third and final window that will be held in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

