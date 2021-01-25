Bulanadi, Mike Nieto extend commitment to Gilas Pilipinas

Mike Nieto of the Philippines during the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in November. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Mike Nieto and Allyn Bulanadi will be part of the Gilas Pilipinas core for at least one more year.

Both players announced on their social media accounts that they have signed a contract extension with the Philippine national team, ensuring that they will remain with the program through the year.

Nieto, a three-time champion with Ateneo de Manila University, has played just once for the national team in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. He put up eight points, two assists, and a rebound in a 93-61 rout of Thailand last November.

Meanwhile, Bulanadi has yet to suit up for Gilas since he was drafted. He suffered a shoulder injury in November that kept him out of the line-up for the qualifiers.

Nevertheless, the former San Sebastian College star was delighted to sign a contract extension with Gilas Pilipinas.

"Ever since I started playing basketball, it has always been my dream to be given the chance to represent my country. But because of an unexpected injury, I wasn't able to realize that dream last year," said Bulanadi on Instagram.

"So here I am, grateful for the trust and opportunity given to me by SBP to fulfill that lifelong dream and once and for all finish this unsettled business," he added. "I promise to work harder to make you all proud and not waste this precious opportunity of a lifetime."

Bulanadi and Nieto were the fourth and fifth selections in the special Gilas round in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, respectively.

Bulanadi was taken by the Alaska Aces, while Nieto went to Rain or Shine. They will remain with the Gilas program until the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) releases them to their mother teams.

The other players taken in the special Gilas round were: Isaac Go (Columbian Dyip), Rey Suerte (Blackwater), and Matt Nieto (NLEX).

Related video: