Boxing: Mayweather lambasts McGregor after KO loss

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. File photo. Petersen, Getty Images/AFP

Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was critical of Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor in the aftermath of UFC 257, which saw McGregor get knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the main event.

McGregor was favored heading into the bout, which was a rematch of their 2014 showdown that saw him take care of Poirier in speedy fashion. But he was outclassed on Saturday night's main event in Abu Dhabi (Sunday in Manila), with Poirier stopping him in the second round.

Mayweather, who defeated McGregor in a boxing match in August 2017, called the Irishman "Con Artist McLoser" in an Instagram post.

Reacting to another post that asked, "Why is Floyd Mayweather hated for the way he carries himself, but Conor McGregor is loved for the same way he carries himself?", Mayweather said it was simply proof that "racism still exists."

"My take on it is that the world knows Con Artist McLoser can steal everything from me and be loved but I’m hated. That just lets you all know that racism still exist," said Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 record after beating McGregor.

"Just know, that bum will never be me or be on my level," he added. "I'm just built different, my mindset is on another planet, my skills are second to none, I’m a natural born winner and yes I talk a lot of trash, but every time I back it up!"

"This is what they hate. It’s sad that you can be a poor black kid from the ghetto that has dealt with racism your whole life and work extremely hard to put yourself and your family in a better position, and most of the hate come from my own people."

Mayweather also hit out at the prospect of a showdown between McGregor and Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, which was being planned for 2021 but is now derailed by the UFC fighter's loss.

"Conor cannot even win in his own sport, but (he's) talking about coming back to boxing to fight Pacquiao," said Mayweather.

"Nobody wants to see that," he declared. "It's like my leftovers eating leftovers."

Mayweather had beaten Pacquiao when they fought in May 2015, earning a unanimous decision to improve to 48-0 in his career.

