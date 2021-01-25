Boxing: Is Ryan Garcia next for Manny Pacquiao?

American boxer Ryan Garcia said his dream has turned into reality as he announced that he is set to fight Filipino legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao.

The 22-year-old, who is signed to Golden Boy Promotions, posted on his Instagram page a poster of a prospective fight between him and Pacquiao.

"A dream turned reality," said Garcia, who has a 21-0 win-loss record and is the interim WBC lightweight champion.

"It's an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out of the ring. Here's to the best man winning," he added.

No other details were revealed.

Garcia, who boasts of a large social media following, has previously said that a fight against the "Pacman" is a dream for him and he hopes to take the torch from the Filipino legend.

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019, when he claimed a split decision victory over American boxer Keith Thurman to secure a welterweight championship. A possible fight against MMA superstar Conor McGregor was derailed when the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier by knockout at UFC 257 yesterday.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Pacquiao's camp for comment.