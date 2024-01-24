Action between FEU-Diliman and La Salle-Zobel in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas have both secured semifinals tickets in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament.

This, after beating separate opponents on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Baby Tamaras scored an 86-64 victory over La Salle-Zobel, while the Tiger Cubs unloaded a 32-point third quarter to beat Ateneo, 80-68.

FEU-D and UST remained tied in third and fourth spots at 8-5, as the two teams will slug it out on Sunday to determine their final elimination round rankings.

After going through the needle in the past two games, coach Allan Albano had a sigh of relief after the Baby Tamaraws posted their first double-digit win since a 26-point rout of the Junior Fighting Maroons last Jan. 7.

EJ Herbito paced FEU-D with 14 points, Dwyne Miranda scored 12 points and dished out nine assists, while Cabs Cabonilas had a double-double outing of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"Masaya, at least meron at malaki ang chance naming makapunta sa Finals. Pero iba ang scenario, kami naman ang nasa ibaba. Yung makakalaban namin, we have to beat them twice," said Albano after his team extended their Final Four streak to seven seasons.

UST, for its part, is making a second straight Final 4 appearance. The Tiger Cubs led by as much as 23 points before the Blue Eagles were able to cut the deficit to a respectable level in the end.

Meanwhile, Adamson University closed in on the No. 1 overall seed after a 77-62 victory over the UP Integrated School. The National University Nazareth School remained within striking distance of the Baby Falcons after turning back the University of the East, 67-52.