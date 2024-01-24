TNT hopes to avoid elimination, Anyang seeks Final 4 spot in EASL

The TNT Tropang Giga. PBA Images.



MANILA — The TNT Tropang Giga will be looking to avoid elimination in the East Asia Super League on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

It wouldn’t be an easy task, however, especially since they will be fighting for their tournament lives against the defending Korean Basketball League champions, the Anyang Jung Kwan Jang.

After their PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination last week, TNT will be looking to bank on the shoulders of the returning Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as well as his brother Rahlir in order for TNT to avoid the same fate in the EASL.

Rondae previously suffered a back injury after a bad fall in their 80-69 win over the Taipei Fubon Braves last December 20 in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.



A win by TNT however, doesn’t guarantee the franchise of advancing to the semis outright.



Currently at 1-4, they also need a Taipei Fubon Braves win over Anyang on February 7 as it will result in a three-way tie for the second spot in Group A.

The Red Boosters, meanwhile, are looking to formally clinch a spot in the Final Four, and a victory tomorrow at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City will mean that they can avoid complications in case a tie ensues at the end of the elimination phase.

NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando is also in the country with his Anyang squad, but he is relegated to an audience in his homecoming since he is still recovering from his own back injury.

The Red Boosters (2-2) will parade a new import in Jamil Wilson, the Converge FiberXers’ former import, in their 7 PM game tomorrow.

Currently holding the first semis spot from their group are the Chiba Jets of Japan B. League. They previously completed a six-game sweep of their assignments in Group A.

Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.