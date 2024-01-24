Home  >  Sports

PBA: San Miguel escapes with slim win over Ginebra for 1-0 semis lead

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 24 2024 10:30 PM

San Miguel's CJ Perez soars for a layup against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their semifinal series in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 24, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. PBA Images.
San Miguel's CJ Perez soars for a layup against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their semifinal series in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 24, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. PBA Images.

MANILA – San Miguel has claimed a 1-0 headstart in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

This, as the Beermen slipped past Barangay Ginebra, 92-90, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

 

More details to follow.

