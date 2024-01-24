Home > Sports PBA: San Miguel escapes with slim win over Ginebra for 1-0 semis lead Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 24 2024 10:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber San Miguel's CJ Perez soars for a layup against Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their semifinal series in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 24, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. PBA Images. MANILA – San Miguel has claimed a 1-0 headstart in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals. This, as the Beermen slipped past Barangay Ginebra, 92-90, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. More details to follow. No brotherly love in semis clash between Ginebra and San Miguel, says Cone Three SMC teams, Phoenix seek to draw first blood in PBA semis Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Basketball, PBA, abssports, ANC, ANC Promo Read More: Basketball PBA PBA Commissioner’s Cup PBA Season 48 San Miguel San Miguel Beermen Barangay Ginebra Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings