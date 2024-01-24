DLSU star and Strong Group’s Kevin Quiambao. Handout Photo/Strong Group

MANILA -- De La Salle head coach Topex Robinson is both proud and concerned as his star player, Kevin Quiambao, makes a name for himself at the international level.

Quiambao is playing at a high level for Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships, where they are currently undefeated. In a 95-73 win against Beirut early Wednesday morning, Quiambao delivered 20 points and four rebounds.

Robinson, who is part of the SGA coaching staff, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates has offered him a place in their roster as a naturalized player.

"It's an honor din na nare-recognize siya at this level. Even before naman, pero siguro, he's really playing well," said Robinson, who steered Quiambao and the Green Archers to the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball championship last December.

"But siyempre, binibiro ko nga eh, 'Babantayan kita palagi, para 'di ka maka-alis'," the coach said.

"But it's an honor, with him representing not only the Strong Group, the Philippine team, and siyempre, La Salle. At the end of the day, it benefits us as a program and we're just happy that he was able to represent us as well."

SGA is now 4-0 in the Dubai tournament, with Quiambao averaging 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is the leading scorer of the team that features former NBA players Dwight Howard, Andre Roberson, and Andray Blatche.

Robinson calls Quiambao a "generational talent" whose skillset is a perfect fit for the international game.

"I think the reason why he was so attractive to the other teams, especially sa Dubai, [is] he checks the mrk of a potential international superstar," said the coach.

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao during Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 Finals against the UP Fighting Maroons, December 6, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. UAAP Media/File.

Though proud of his player, Robinson is also somewhat worried about the attention that Quiambao is getting, especially if the do-it-all forward accepts the naturalization offer.

"Siyempre, worried I would say is the better term for that. Kasi siyempre, we're gunning for another successful [campaign in] Season 87. We know naman that he's a vital part of the team," said Robinson of Quiambao, who earned both MVP and Finals MVP honors in Season 86. "There's a little bit of concern for me naman, as his coach."

"The [La Salle] community, siyempre maga-alala 'yan. Not only I guess the community, [but] Philippine basketball as well. More or less, he's gonna make it to our national team, so that's another concern," he added.

But regardless of Quiambao's decision, Robinson makes it clear that he is proud of the achievements of the King Archer.

"Actually, when I came here, si Kevin, there is the potential. 'Yun na nga, para sa amin sa team, sa staff, we were able to [see] that potential in Kevin," he said.

Asked what advice he would give to Quiambao, Robinson said: "Kagabi, after our game, may nakita ako kumakausap sa kanya eh, from Dubai. Tapos pag-alis ng kausap niya, sabi ko, 'Sama naman ako diyan.' At this point, there is really nothing I could [say]. At the end of the day kasi, it's always about what's good for the player."

"I'm not in any position that would stop him from doing what he thinks is best for him, best for his family," he stressed.

