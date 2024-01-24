Player of the Week Perkins helps Phoenix reach semis

Phoenix Super LPG forward Jason Perkins in action against the Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 21, 2024 at the Mall of Asia Arena. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Phoenix Super LPG big man Jason Perkins has shown that he is worthy of taking a bigger leadership role in the Fuel Masters.

The former Rookie of the Year from De La Salle University has elevated his game in the playoffs of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, helping Phoenix Super LPG reach the semifinals.

They had to go through a tough series against the Meralco Bolts, losing in triple overtime in their first encounter before hacking out an 88-84 win in their do-or-die showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena last weekend.

Perkins delivered in the must-win affair, putting up 19 points and 13 rebounds as the Fuel Masters arranged a best-of-five semifinals series against the No. 1 seed Magnolia Hotshots.

His heroics came just days after a 20-point effort in their 116-107 triple overtime loss, where he succumbed to cramps late.

His solid numbers and consistent showing in the Fuel Masters’ two quarterfinal outings earned him the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week honor for the period of Jan. 17 to 21. The 6-foot-4 Fil-Am averaged 19.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the field, while adding 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists to emerge the unanimous choice for the weekly award given out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Perkins is only the second player in this conference to win the weekly award twice, after NorthPort's Arvin Tolentino. He first earned the nod for the period of Nov 29 to Dec. 3.

For Phoenix Super LPG coach Jamike Jarin, Perkins is their "franchise player."

"We all know Jason is a really hardworking and very talented player. But the things that you don’t see about him, he’s an inspiration not only to our team, but to the general public, especially to the young ones," said Jarin.

The Fuel Masters are making their first semifinals appearance since the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup in the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

RELATED VIDEO