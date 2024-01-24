Pinoy para athletes receive incentives

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, and PPC President Mike Barredo in a photo opportunity with the 4th Asian Para Games medalists during the awarding of cash incentives at the Heroes Hall of the Malacañan Palace. Handout/PSC

MANILA -- Filipino para athletes who won medals in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China last year formally received their incentives from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the Office of the President provided incentives totaling P13.45 million, in addition to the incentives provided under Republic Act No. 10699, or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.

Filipino para athletes delivered 19 medals in Hangzhou -- 10 golds, four silvers, and five bronzes. Those who won gold medals received P1 million, P500,000 for silver, and P200,000 for bronze.

"You fall into a very special category because beyond the glory that you bring to our country, you continue to inspire the nation. You continue to inspire every Filipino," Marcos Jr. told the para athletes.

"Kung kaya niya, kung kaya nila na magkamedalya, kung kaya nila sa kanilang kondisyon-- eh nagagawa nila ito, eh siguro naman tayong pangkaraniwan na Pilipino ay mas lalo pa nating kaya."

The event coincided with the celebration of the Philippine Sports Commission's 34th founding anniversary, with Marcos Jr. lauding the agency for fulfilling its mandate.

"For nearly three and a half decades, the Commission has done and fulfilled its duty. The fruits of their labor should not be reflected on scoreboards and medals won alone," Marcos Jr. said.

"If your mandate is to promote sports that are inclusive, then it must include a sector that is fighting for inclusivity. If your mission is to mainstream sports in all aspects of national life, then it begins by bringing into the fold those who are seen to be in the margins," he added.

