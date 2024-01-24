Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger and SMB's Bennie Boatwright. PBA Images

MANILA – Bennie Boatwright of the San Miguel Beermen has emerged as the frontrunner of the Best Import race in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup after the conclusion of the quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-10 Los Angeles-based import of the Beermen tallied 66.8 statistical points (SPs) after averaging a whopping 40.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and four assists per game.

Boatwright took charge in dispatching the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 127-122, in their quarters bout on Friday with a masterful showing of 41 markers, 10 boards, and four dimes.

He is leading by a mile from Magnolia's Tyler Bey, who had 53.4 SPs on 28.8 points, 14 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.5 steals.

Johnathan Williams III of Phoenix Super LPG is within an inch with 53.3 SPs after putting up 26.3 points, league-high 16.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra remains on pace to be the Best Player of the Conference after securing 38.5 SPs and averaging 17.3 points, 9.7 boards, 5.4 dimes, and 1.1 steals.

Arvin Tolentino finished second in the BPC race at 35.1 SPs despite not suiting up for NorthPort Batang Pier as they got eliminated by Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals, 106-93, on Friday.

The former FEU Tamaraw still led the league in local scoring with 22.4 points while grabbing an average of 5.7 rebounds and furnishing 2.4 dimes.

SMB's CJ Perez was not too far at third place with 34.7 SPs on averages of 16 markers, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and two steals.

Stephen Holt of Terrafirma Dyip, also the 2023 PBA Draft no. 1 overall pick, is the top rookie of the league with 24 SPs on averages of 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.

RELATED VIDEO