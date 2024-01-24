Magnolia import Tyler Bey in action against Phoenix Super LPG in Game 1 of their semifinal series in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup, January 24, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) – Magnolia escaped Phoenix Super LPG in a tightly contested affair, 82-79, to secure a Game 1 win in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Import Tyler Bey led the offense of the Hotshots after putting up a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, while guards Paul Lee and Mark Barroca were also in twin-digit territory in scoring with 11 and 10, respectively.

Phoenix Super LPG's prolific import Johnathan Williams III was held in check by the Hotshots, only contributing 11 points on 4-11 shooting, but he still grabbed 18 boards and gave out seven dimes.

Jason Perkins also proved why he was Player of the Week after having 25 markers, five rebounds, and an assist for the Fuel Masters.

It was still a tie ballgame with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter clock, but Calvin Abueva and Barroca swished a trey and a floater on a fastbreak to give Magnolia a 72-67 lead.

Perkins kept his team within striking distance in the final frame, while it was Williams who made it a tie game at 78-apiece with less than two minutes remaining.

But it was all Bey in the dying moments of the match as he nabbed an and-one in the paint and converted another clutch free throw which was enough to give the Hotshots a three-point lead with 3.5 seconds left.

The Fuel Masters still had the chance to send it to overtime but Perkins missed his potential game-tying trey.

Now up 1-0, the Hotshots will try to edge their semis rivals for their second win in the series at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 82 – Bey 23, Lee 11, Barroca 10, Abueva 9, Sangalang 8, Dionisio 8, Jalalon 7, Laput 6, Dela Rosa 0, Tratter 0, Mendoza 0

PHOENIX 79 – Perkins 25, Jazul 13, Mocon 11, Williams 11, Tio 6, Tuffin 5, Garcia 3, Manganti 3, Lalata 2, Verano 0, Rivero 0, Soyud 0, Alejandro 0, Daves 0, Camacho 0

QUARTERS: 18-16, 38-41, 61-60, 82-79

