NCAA: Perpetual, JRU pull off early wins in beach volley

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help's Mary Rhose Dapol and Krisha Cordero seized the early lead in the NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball tournament on Wednesday in Subic Bay.

This, after they turned back Jose Rizal University's Karyla Rafaela Jasareno and Czarina Nina Ramos, 21-12, 19-21, 15-13.

The hard-earned win boosted the Lady Altas' bid of capturing their first title since completing a four-peat 11 years ago.

Also hurdling their opening round assignments in the women's division were San Beda, Emilio Aguinaldo College, and Arellano University.

SBU's Angel Habacon and Reyanna Caneta smashed Lyceum of the Philippines U's Christina Cañares and Baby Mar Nichole Collado, 21-13, 21-8. EAC's Cathrine Almazan and Christine Joy Cordial edged Mapua's Raina Airyl Verginio and Nadine Angeli Berces, 14-21, 21-16, 15-8, while Arellano's Alona Nichole Caguicla and Harem Ceballos trounced St. Benilde's Angelika Mondejar and Doreen Baguio, 21-15, 21-17.

The Lady Blazers bounced back from the defeat after they downed San Sebastian's Kat Santos and Juna May Gonzales, 21-12, 21-12, to claim their first win and stay in the medal hunt.

In the men's division, JRU's Windel Laurenciana and Matthew Miguel shocked defending champion UPHSD's Louie Ramirez and Jefferson Marapoc, 22-20, 18-21, 15-11, to set in motion its own championship aspirations.

Other results saw AU's Adrian Villados and Arman Clarence Guinto surviving CSB's Leonard Van Jaboli and Arnel Christian Aguilar, 24-26, 21-17, 15-8; Mapua's Kenneth Eslapor and Saint Marlowe Jamisola fending off EAC's Bhim Lawrence Diones and Ervin Patrick Osabel, 21-19, 9-21, 15-10; San Beda's Aidjien Josh Rus and Mohammad Shaif Ali Tahiluddin flattening LPU's Janse Palad and Josue Velasco III, 21-18, 21-14; and CSB's Arnel Christian Aguilar and James Harold Marasigan besting Kyle Angelo Villamor and Jezreel Franz Marcos, 12-21, 21-19, 15-13.