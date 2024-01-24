Navy, Uratex remain spotless in WPBA 3x3

Philippine Navy star Trixie Antiquera in action in the WPBA 3x3. PBA Images.

MANILA — Philippine Navy Go-For-Gold upset Gilas Pilipinas B to remain spotless in the PBA Women’s 3x3 Invitational after two games.

Led by Former UAAP Finals MVP Trixie Antiquera’s six points that included the game-winning deuce, Navy defeated Gilas B, 14-10, at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati.

Former Gilas Pilipinas player Andrea Tongco added four points in the win, and joining her in Navy’s five-to-nothing winning spurt was Afril Bernardino.

They joined Uratex Dream as the only two teams that have a perfect record in the revived tournament that made its comeback last Monday.

Uratex previously went past Angelis Resort, 20-15, and Philippine Air Force, 19-16.

Meanwhile, Jhazmin Joson finished with five points to pace Gilas B, which fell to a 1-1 record in a tie with Angelis Resort. Gilas B defeated Gilas A last Monday, 16–14.

Gilas A remained winless after two games. Aside from being tripped by their fellow Nationals, Angelis Resort also scored a win against them, 19-17.

Action will resume next week when games will be played at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig.

The top four teams at the end of the three-leg eliminations will advance to the knockout stage at the Ayala Malls Glorietta in Makati City next month.