MANILA -- Letran and University of Perpetual Help will try to defend their titles as the NCAA Season 99 beach volleyball tournament opens on Wednesday at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone grounds in Zambales.

The Lady Knights' Chamberlaine Cunada and Lara Mae Silva claimed the women's crown last year -- their first title in 21 years.

Jefferson Marapoc and Louie Ramirez, meanwhile, secured the Altas' third championship in beach volleyball.

Cunada and Marapoc were named MVPs.

This year, Letran is fielding Lara Silva, rookie Gia Maquilang and alternate Angel Afogao to carry the responsibility of defending their crown against what is expected to be a tough field.

San Sebastian remains the winningest program in women's beach volleyball, with seven titles including a four-peat from 2013 to 2016.

College of St. Benilde, meanwhile, is the most successful program in the men's side with seven championships, including a run of four straight from 2002 to 2005.