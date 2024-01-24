SGA’s Kevin Quiambao. Photo from Strong Group Athletics.

Kevin Quiambao starred anew in Strong Group Athletics’ recent win in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship.

The 6-foot-6, De La Salle University star shone the brightest yet again during their 95-73 win against Beirut, early Wednesday morning, Manila time.

He fired 20 points, grabbed four rebounds, and tallied a steal.

Quiambao hailed their fourth straight victory in as many games and described it as "special," especially since they are in a good spot of clinching a quarter-finals berth.

“Sobrang special,” Quiambao said in a video posted on his squad’s social media account.

“Coming from a game na maganda, tatlong sunod na laro, eto na naman,” bared the Muntinlupa native who also drained four three-pointers in nine tries.

”Sumunod lang ako sa sistema ni Coach Charles [Tiu] and sa buong coaching staff. Thankful ako na nakukuha namin yung panalo and nakukuha ko lagi yung breakout game ko,” added the UAAP Season 86 MVP.

Strong Group made its presence felt right from the jump, scoring on a 15-5 run that was built on baskets from Dwight Howard, treys from Quiambao and Allen Liwag, and three free throw makes by Jordan Heading.

The team banked on this momentum as the game continued, leading by as much as 22.

Contributing to the victory were McKenzie Moore who had an all-around performance with 19 markers, eight assists, and five dimes, Heading who finished with 15, JD Cagulangan who displayed his leadership skills with 12 points and six assists, and Howard who chipped in an 11-point, nine-rebound game.

Unfortunately, Cagulangan left the game prematurely after enduring an apparent lower leg injury early in the final canto.

Good thing for Strong Group, Quiambao, who is now averaging 19.0 points alongside 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four contests so far, is available to lead them in their game tonight against Libya.

The scores:

Strong Group — 95 - Quiambao 20, Moore 19, Heading 15, Cagulangan 12, Howard 11, Escandor 6, Blatche 3, Liwag 3, Baltazar 2, Roberson 2, Sanchez 2, Ynot 0.

Beirut Sports Club — 73 - El Darwich 28, Haidar 15, Tucker 14, Saleh 8, Rabay 3, Ghudwin 3, Mahmoud 2, Martinez 0, Mechref 0, Abdelmassih 0, Mezher 0, Jarrouj 0.

Quarterscores: 32-20, 58-40, 75-56, 95-73.