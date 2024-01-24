Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for TNT against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang in the EASL on January 24, 2023. Photo from EASL.

MANILA — TNT Tropang Giga is now eliminated from the East Asia Super League (EASL) Final Four contention.

This, after TNT was tripped by Anyang Jung Kwan Jang, 88-76, in their Wednesday matchup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tropang Giga fell to 1-5 in Group A, spoiling Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and his brother Rahlir’s 20 markers, 12 boards, and five dimes.

After being down by as much as 24 after the first 20 minutes of action, the Filipinos clawed back in the second half and were even able to get as close as five, 78-73, after a triple by Ryan Reyes with still 3:59 left in the game.

Seongwon Choi, however, answered with a triple of his own to re-extend Anyang’s lead to three possessions, 81-73, with a little over remaining.

The Red Boosters followed this with back-to-back baskets, and that proved to be enough to finally shut the door on TNT’s hopes of a comeback.

The Red Boosters, on the other hand, are now secured of a spot in the semifinals, much like the Chiba Jets who currently sit at the top of their group. They improved to 3-2 after this game.

The two semis-bound teams will now clash with those in Group B, but only the New Taipei Kings are assured of a spot from their pool in the next round so far.