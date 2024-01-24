Alex Eala. Photo from her Facebook account

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala took a convincing win at the W50 Pune 2024 Tennis Tournament in India on Wednesday.

She defeated Hungarian tennis player Fanny Stollá, ranked 260th by the Women's Tennis Association, in the first round of the singles main draw, 6-2, 6-2.

The 18-year-old Eala will now proceed to the Round of 16, but she will still wait for the schedule of her next match and rival.

Meanwhile, Eala and her doubles partner Darja Semenistaja of Latvia nabbed a victory over Eri Shimizu of Japan and Li Yu-yun of Chinese Taipei in doubles match at the same tourney in Round of 16, 7-6, 1-6, 7-10 on Tuesday.

The Pinay tennis ace will resume her act in the quarterfinals with Semenistaja against USA's Jessie Aney and Lena Papadakis on Thursday.

