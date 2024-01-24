Calvin Abueva of the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.

MANILA – For Calvin Abueva, facing his former team Phoenix Super LPG in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals is just "all business."

Abueva and the rest of Magnolia Hotshots were triumphant in Game 1 of the series, 82-79, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

As a starter, he contributed nine points, five rebounds, and an assist in the playoff battle.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Abueva shared his reflection on playing against the Fuel Masters.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"No'ng kakampi ko sila, is a good, na siyempre all the way kailangan mong gawin as your team (referring to Phoenix). And now, kalaban mo na. Kailangan mo ring gawin 'yung dapat mong gawin para sa (Magnolia)," the 6'3 forward said.

He also gave Phoenix the recognition it deserved after they joined the PBA Commissioner's Cup Final Four.

"Phoenix, hindi sila gano'n kadaling kalaban, kaya napunta sila sa semis ngayon dahil sa aggressive(ness) at determinasyon nila," Abueva said.

"And now, katapat namin, kailangan rin namin maging focused, doblehin pa namin 'yung depensa na gagawin namin," he added.

Abueva said amid having light moments with his former team, he remained focused for Magnolia as they also took home the victory.

"Hindi hadlang 'yon, 'yung harutan na 'yon. Pero basta focused ka sa game, ando'n ka, and makuha mo 'yung game, win, okay sa 'min 'yon."

The former NCAA Most Valuable Player was traded to the Fuel Masters in February 2018 from the Alaska Aces before joining the roster of Magnolia Hotshots in 2021.

The Hotshots, with Tyler Bey at their core, will try to continue their momentum as they proceed to Game 2 of the series at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday.