Rhenz Abando (10) of Gilas Pilipinas during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup match against Japan at the Istora Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. FIBA.basketball/File.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas wing-man Rhenz Abando is currently in the Philippines for the East Asia Super League.

The high-flying Abando, however, did not suit up for Anyang Jung Kwan Jang as he is currently sidelined after sustaining multiple injuries last December during their regular season game against Goyang Sono.

After a collision with Skygunners import Chinanu Onuaku, Abando, who skied for an offensive rebound, crashed to the floor badly. He then suffered fractures to his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, a concussion, and a sprained wrist.

That is why Abando, who played in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup last September, is unsure whether he will be available to play with the national team in the February window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The former Letran Knights star told ABS-CBN News that while he is open to donning the country’s Blue, Red, and White yet again, it is under one condition — only if he is 100% healthy.

“Kung healthy ako, open ako,” Abando said before their game on Wednesday.

“Pero kung 70%, 80%, 90%, hindi ko pa ‘rin lalaruin,” added the former UST Growling Tiger, explaining that he is focusing on what is better for his career moving forward.

“Mas pipiliin ko yung long-term. Nung na-injury ako, naisip ko na mas kailangan ko pala talaga alagaan yung sarili ko,” he continued.

With his high-leaping play style, Abando usually skies for highlight-worthy dunks or soars for rebounds.

But with his recent injury that now has him sidelined for almost a month, the Sto. Tomas, La Union native said that he will be more mindful of how he is to approach his game once he recovers.

“Mas aalagaan ko yung sarili ko ngayon, pero willing naman ako maglaro as long as 100% ako,” Abando said, while emphasizing his interest to play for Gilas yet again.

