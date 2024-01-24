Anyang’s Rhenz Abando. Photo courtesy of the East Asia Super League.

MANILA — Rhenz Abando is glad that he is finally back home, even for just a short time.

The 6-foot-2, Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Asian import is in the country for his squad’s East Asia Super League (EASL) matchup against TNT Tropang Giga, and Abando is grateful that he is joining the team’s Philippine trip despite him being out with an injury.

“Sobrang saya. Kahit di ako maglalaro, sobrang thankful ako sa General Manager namin, sa coaches, and sa staff kasi sobrang bait nila,” the former Letran Knights star told ABS-CBN News.

Before the game, the Gilas Pilipinas even attended his fans who were asking him for autographs and photo opportunities.

Anyang Jung Kwan’s Rhenz Abando attending to his fans’ autograph and photo op requests before the Red Boosters’ EASL game against TNT Tropang Giga later tonight.



The one-time NCAA MVP will be missing the game as he is still recovering from his back injury.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/OCbXNB62rk — Rom Anzures (@romwelanzures) January 24, 2024

“Kahit alam nilang ‘di ako makakalaro, dinala nila ako dito. Sobrang happy ako and sobrang thankful ako sa team ko, sa GM, and sa head coach,” he added.

The former UST Growling Tiger high-flyer then went on to give an update on his current condition, explaining that he is still in the process of rehab.

“Masasabi kong okay, pero hindi pa healed,” he said.

Abando previously sustained fractures to his third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, a sprained wrist, and a concussion during their December 28 Korean Basketball League (KBL) game against Goyang Sono after a collision with Chinanu Onuaku.

“Nagpapagaling pa ‘rin ako, nagpapahinga pa ‘rin, and hindi ko pa ‘rin alam kung kailan ako makakabalik,” he bared.

Asked if he had already been in contact with Onuaku, here is what the NCAA MVP-Rookie of the Year had to say.

“Hindi ko pa siya nakausap eh. Nag-reach out naman yung translator nila, pero hindi ko alam kung siya talaga yung nag-message nun,” said the Sto. Tomas, La Union native.

Abando, however, refused to talk about the incident anymore.

“Ayoko na lang pag-usapan yun.”

He also shared that there is still no timetable for his return.

“Wala pang [final time frame].”

Anyang is currently no.7 in the KBL’s standings, with the Red Boosters posting a 13-21 record.

