The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters celebrate a play against the Meralco Bolts in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA – And then there were four.

Three franchise teams of San Miguel Corporation—Magnolia, San Miguel, and Barangay Ginebra—and Phoenix Super LPG are set to duke it out at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday to claim a headstart in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup semifinals.

Opening the curtains at 4 p.m. are the Hotshots, who first claimed a semis berth after eliminating eighth seed TNT Tropang Giga, and the Fuel Masters, who clinched their first semis appearance since 2020.

The Jamike Jarin-mentored squad nearly succumbed to Meralco after squandering an 18-point lead, but they were able to push back the pesky Bolts on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Experience is the best teacher, we got a lot of experience going into the semifinals, and I think they’ve matured a lot in this series," the Phoenix coach said as they set their sights on the next round.

Magnolia maestro Chito Victolero then said both teams—Phoenix and Meralco—deserved to win.

However, the Hotshots are more focused on recovery, Victolero said, as they were gifted more rest days as the Fuel Masters needed a rubber match to fend off the Bolts.

"Right now, siguro we need to rest. And kailangan lang namin magkaroon ng magandang preparation kung sino man do'n sa dalawa," Victolero then said after their quarterfinal game against TNT.

"Gusto ko(ng kalaban)? Wala. Kahit sino. Mahirap mamili. Basta importante, makapag-prepare kami nang maayos. Deserving naman kahit sino sa dalawa," the coach said, who had one championship with the Purefoods-Magnolia franchise.

After getting swept in last year's Governor's Cup semis, the Beermen are seeking revenge in their series against Ginebra.

Tip-off of the Ginebra-SMB encounter is at 8 p.m.

SMB and the Gin Kings had 8-3 cards by the end of the single-round robin eliminations, both riding on a winning streak.

With PBA seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo coming back for SMB just in time this month, Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he is concerned about San Miguel's twin towers–Bennie Boatwright and Fajardo.

"It's a dilemma all teams will have to figure it out and we're going to try and figure it out. If we can't, we're not going to win the series," said Cone.

Boatwright has averages of 40.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists compared to Ginebra's Tony Bishop with 23.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Both semifinal series are best-of-five.

– With reports from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

