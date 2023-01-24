It looks like Nonito Donaire Jr. will get another shot at the title.

This after the World Boxing Council ordered a bout between him and number 1-ranked Jason Moloney for the vacant WBC bantamweight crown, according to Boxingscene.

Naoya Inoue vacated the throne this month, and based on their agreement during the WBC convention last November, the two will dispute for the title should the Japanese superstar relinquish his crown.

The WBC has given the two boxers until February 17 to negotiate and avoid a purse bid hearing.

Moloney fights under the banner of Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank, while Donaire is promoted by Richard Schaefer and managed by his wife, Rachel.

The 40-year-old Donaire, the oldest bantamweight to win a world title, lost the WBC crown during a rematch versus Inoue in June last year.

He ranked behind Moloney based on his legendary standing as a former 4-division titlist.

